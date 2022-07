The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been involved in many trade rumors in the past couple of weeks, and most of the time, they've been mentioned in the same rumors, with some suggesting they should exchange stars this summer. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might be living their last days with the Brooklynites, and the Lakers have been mentioned as a good landing spot for at least one of them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO