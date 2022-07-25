ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

20 beagle puppies adopted though Dakin Humane Society

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fS1N_0gsOaX1i00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society will be receiving 20 beagle puppies as part of the group of beagles that were recently removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility after animal welfare concerns.

Beagles bred for research come to Massachusetts for adoption

According to a statement released by PETA, documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Envigo, a contract research organization that operates the Cumberland, Virginia, was trying to ‘prefill’ orders of 2,200 dogs, mostly from overseas customers, into July 2023.

On June 27, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Norman K. Moon issued an order rejecting the dog breeder’s motion for the court’s consent to proceed with selling the dogs well into next year. The Virginia facility was shut down in early July and the beagles have been transferred to shelters where they can be adopted.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8TSK_0gsOaX1i00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTRvF_0gsOaX1i00

The MSPCA opened applications to Massachusetts residents that were interested in adopting a beagle. At Dakin, more than 300 people filed applications to adopt. Dakin says they are no longer taking names for adoption.

Dakin’s Director of Operations Karina King traveled to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this weekend to collect the 20 puppies, “Summer is our busiest season when our in-house animal population really spikes,” she noted, “but it’s imperative for us to be able to step up and help our partner shelters, and in this case, the Humane Society of the United States, when they have so many animals that need help.”

King continued, “We’re only able to do this because our own community shows their concern by adopting these pets, offering foster homes, or volunteering on-site to provide socialization, cleaning, playtime, and more. When the pups arrived Saturday night, we had many volunteer shifts for cleaning and caretaking that needed to be filled, and within 24 hours, most were. We’re very grateful to be able to rely on our community and our volunteers. Our adoption manager remarked that, before she left the building to go home Saturday night, she stopped by the puppy kennels and found them all ‘cute, clean and sleepy,’ thanks to our volunteers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
WSBS

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Foster
westernmassnews.com

Northampton officials looking for abandoned dog’s owner

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Animal Control is working to find the owner of a dog that was left tied to a utility pole last week. Officers were called to Park Hill Road where they found an elderly neutured male pitbull mix on a dirt road. It’s believed the dog was left at that location between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
iheart.com

Fidelco Guide Dog Puppy Raisers Needed 2022

Listen here for Renee's interview with Liz DiPace, Manager of Puppy Development at Fidelco about their need for puppy raisers!. Volunteers make it possible for us to fulfill our mission of providing the highest quality German Shepherd Guide Dogs to men and women who are blind or visually impaired. From...
WILTON, CT
WUPE

Beware: This Paving Scam Could Target Berkshire County Homes

With another Berkshire County winter really not that far away you could be thinking about possibly having your driveway freshly paved. If you are, you will want to exercise caution in just who you hire to do the work. It could end up costing you a lot of money for very little or nothing in return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Puppies#Beagles#Animal Welfare#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#District Court
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: no AC at Boston Road Salvation Army

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with concerns over the heat inside the Salvation Army building on Boston Road. The viewer said that they shop at the store, and for about the past three weeks, the building has not had any air conditioning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

A New Epidemic Warrants Concern For MA Residents

As we continue to struggle with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials are also urging the public to pay attention towards another disease that is causing some health related problems worldwide. You probably have seen reports on how monkey pox cases have increased, the virus is most rampant in Central Africa. Closer to home, only a handful of people have contracted this contagious disease with statistics showing 4 in neighboring New York and two cases here in The Bay State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Medical Center seeking adult volunteers

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Medical Center is looking for adult volunteers to assist in a variety of different tasks at the hospital. Volunteer Services works with each applicant individually to match them with a placement that best fits their interests and time commitment. All Holyoke Medical Center volunteers attend...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy