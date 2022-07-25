20 beagle puppies adopted though Dakin Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society will be receiving 20 beagle puppies as part of the group of beagles that were recently removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility after animal welfare concerns.

According to a statement released by PETA, documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Envigo, a contract research organization that operates the Cumberland, Virginia, was trying to ‘prefill’ orders of 2,200 dogs, mostly from overseas customers, into July 2023.

On June 27, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Norman K. Moon issued an order rejecting the dog breeder’s motion for the court’s consent to proceed with selling the dogs well into next year. The Virginia facility was shut down in early July and the beagles have been transferred to shelters where they can be adopted.





The MSPCA opened applications to Massachusetts residents that were interested in adopting a beagle. At Dakin, more than 300 people filed applications to adopt. Dakin says they are no longer taking names for adoption.

Dakin’s Director of Operations Karina King traveled to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this weekend to collect the 20 puppies, “Summer is our busiest season when our in-house animal population really spikes,” she noted, “but it’s imperative for us to be able to step up and help our partner shelters, and in this case, the Humane Society of the United States, when they have so many animals that need help.”

King continued, “We’re only able to do this because our own community shows their concern by adopting these pets, offering foster homes, or volunteering on-site to provide socialization, cleaning, playtime, and more. When the pups arrived Saturday night, we had many volunteer shifts for cleaning and caretaking that needed to be filled, and within 24 hours, most were. We’re very grateful to be able to rely on our community and our volunteers. Our adoption manager remarked that, before she left the building to go home Saturday night, she stopped by the puppy kennels and found them all ‘cute, clean and sleepy,’ thanks to our volunteers.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.