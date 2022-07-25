ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele announces rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency

By Sarah Dewberry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Adele is ready to head to Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning singer announced Monday her rescheduled dates for her residency. "Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she said. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel...

