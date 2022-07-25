Adele announces rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- It’s back! After three years, JBL Fest is returning for its biggest, most electrifying event yet. Hosted by music icon Bebe Rexha, the three-day brand festival breaks the mold with unique events at the intersection of music, gaming and sports, bringing together voices from across culture to give guests front-row access to unexpected moments and exclusive experiences. Grammy Award winner, global sensation and JBL ambassador Doja Cat will headline the festival with an unfiltered performance at JBL Live!, featuring JBL’s newest global ambassador, The Kid LAROI, and platinum-selling DJ/producer Martin Garrix will bring the festival to an electrifying close. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005125/en/ The Kid LAROI (Courtesy of JBL)
