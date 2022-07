Up to 10,000 free scoops of ice cream will be given out along Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park this August. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 4. The charity event will see a donation of $1 to the Salvation Army for each scoop of Hershey’s Moose Tracks Ice Cream given out during those four hours. Visitors can get a free scoop of either the original Moose Tracks flavor, or the new Banana PB Moose Tracks, which is currently only available at Hershey’s Ice Cream Parlors.

