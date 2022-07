Led by former Buff Dave Logan, Cherry Creek High School football is producing Division I talent on a near regular basis. The Bruins, coming off a 5A state title three-peat, have now watched two of their offensive linemen from last season go Power Five. George Fitzpatrick was an early enrolee at Ohio State in January and on July 21, Hank Zilinskas announced his commitment to Colorado’s 2023 class. Kyle Frederickson of the Denver Post recently chatted with Zilinskas about his college decision and learned about the important relationship he had with Fitzpatrick: Zilinskas called Fitzpatrick the “hardest working kid I’ve ever seen.” It helped...

