ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Severe Droughts in American West Force Ranchers to Sell Cows at Shockingly Fast Rate: Report

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHTfT_0gsOZZkh00

Farmers and ranchers out West are feeling the impact from severe droughts that have ravaged the region in recent history. The droughts are now forcing many ranchers to sell their cow herds at the highest rate seen in over a decade.

Further, analysts are predicting that beef prices will decrease in the short-term because of an increase in cattle sold. But analysts are also predicting that the sudden change will drive beef prices even higher next year.

Droughts hit California, New Mexico, Texas, and areas of Colorado particularly hard in recent months. Grasslands are drying up, so cattle ranchers are reducing the size of their herds. The mass sell-offs are sending tons of cattle further East. The ranchers are also selling their cattle to feedlots where cows will be fattened up before they’re eventually slaughtered for meat.

According to America Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), recent heatwaves have impacted 80% of the Western region. The heatwaves have led to extreme droughts over the last year. However, the most recent week-long heatwave has brought things to a tipping point. The brutal heat has affected 80 million people across the nation, and has forced many farmers and ranchers’ hands. David Anderson, a professor of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M, spoke with CNN about the increased cattle sells .

“We haven’t had this kind of movement of cows to market in a decade, since 2011, which was our last really big drought,” Anderson told CNN.

Ranchers aren’t typically inclined to sell-off their cattle in huge numbers. Yet Anderson added that it’s a seller’s market for now and ranchers are earning good prices for their herds.

Droughts and Cost Spikes Leading to Mass Cattle Sell-Offs

In 2021, severe droughts in the West created a similar seller’s market. Upwards of 40% of farmers sold portions of their herds last year, according to an AFBF survey. Fast forward to 2022, and cost spikes for things like fertilizer, feed, and gasoline are exacerbating the issue.

Considering an average adult cow weighs around 1,200 pounds, farmers need a lot of grassland and water to keep herds healthy. In a single day, an adult cow can eat about 20 pounds of grass while drinking up to 30 gallons of water. The lack of rainfall out West is making things increasingly difficult on cattle ranchers. Therefore many ranchers are sending their cow herds to auction.

On a positive note, as mentioned, the increase in cattle sales could eventually lead to lower beef prices at the grocery store. Consumers would welcome the decrease, especially considering that ground beef went up 9.7% in June compared to last year.

Yet the main concern is long-term costs in the future. As ranchers take on smaller herds with fewer breeding cows, analysts are predicting higher beef prices starting in 2023. Analysts believe the increase in beef prices could last two years. Further, beef production is projected to decline by 7% next year, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Comments / 14

Kem Guyer
2d ago

wow we have had droughts before like this and hot summers nothing new , you must been born yesterday

Reply(6)
4
Related
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Agriculture Online

Report: Nut farmers expanded as drought deepened in California

As California declared multiple drought emergencies and imposed mandatory water restrictions on residents in recent years, the state’s almond farmers expanded their orchards by a remarkable 78%, according to new research by Food & Water Watch. In a brief but critical report issued last week, the climate and consumer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#United States#Ranchers#Gas Prices#Agricultural Economics#Texas A M#Cnn
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Scottish Farmers Say Giant Wild Boars Are Eating Their Sheep

Growing populations of wild hogs in Scotland are causing major issues for local gamekeepers and ranchers. Livestock owners there have recently claimed that large boars are ripping up their pastures, spreading disease, and eating their livestock. Yes, you read that right. Eating their livestock. “As we came into the field,...
AGRICULTURE
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Reportedly ‘Fixes Up’ Antique Store After Receiving Harsh Reviews

Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

515K+
Followers
55K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy