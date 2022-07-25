ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO: Flight Attendant Finds Horrifying Severed Snake Head in Airline Meal

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
When you receive a meal on an airline flight, you probably don’t expect snakes to be the star of the dish. However, one flight attendant was more than surprised when she discovered a snake’s head in a meal.

A Turkish flight attendant was horrified after finding a snakehead in their airline food. Viewers can see the culinary nightmare unfold in a video making its rounds on the internet.

The creepy-crawly incident reportedly happened on July 21 on a flight from Ankara, Turkey, to Düsseldorf, Germany. When the flight attendant began digging into her crew meal, then, after a few bites, they discovered a serpent head rearing its head in the dish.

The footage starts seemingly harmless, showing a shot of assorted potatoes, vegetables and tomatoes. However, things took a turn for the worst when it pans to the snake’s decapitated head hidden among the food.

A spokesperson for the airline has since released an official statement on the serpent surprise.

“It is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience,” they said.

“The allegations and shares in the press regarding in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable.” The airline added that a “detailed investigation has been initiated” while they’ve stopped supplying meals until they resolve the issue.

However, the catering company that supplied the meals claims that the snake head couldn’t have come from the company’s kitchen due to their rigid protocols.

Food supplier claims they’re not responsible for snakehead stumble

“We did not use any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the in-flight catering facilities),” the food supply company said.

Sancak also claimed that its meals are cooked at about 536 degrees Fahrenheit, hinting that the snake head must have been added after they sent the meals.

However, this isn’t the company’s first alleged food safety violation. In the past, its received complaints of raw snails and beetles in people’s dishes.

In a similar incident last week, a teen allegedly discovered a used cigarette in her Burger King chicken fries.

“As you see, we found a cigarette butt,” the teen’s mom claimed in a video that’s since made its round on the internet. “It is a Seneca menthol that my daughter found half-smoked in her bag.”

The footage of the fast food fiasco showed the butt somewhat hidden amongst the chicken fries.

The mishap occurred last week at a Burger King restaurant in Meridian, Mississippi, where Holifield had bought her daughter Blaze, 14, chicken fries and jalapeno poppers.

