Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home.

A security guard at a San Antonio strip mall found Christina Lee Powell's body after noticing a foul odor coming from a car which had been 'parked in the same location for about a week', police told Fox News. It's unclear where she had been for the entire period of time since disappearing from her house.

The 39-year-old was last seen on her doorbell cam leaving home in San Antonio at 10:34 a.m. on July 5, after calling in to her job as a paralegal to let them know she was running late. She never returned and police launched a search for her three days later.

Powell's body, which had no obvious signs of trauma, was discovered in her Nissan Rogue at the Huebner Oaks Center - just a 10 minute drive from her home - at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

A law enforcement source told Fox she was found alone and all the windows of the car were closed. Temperatures in San Antonio hit 100F most days last week.

The shopping plaza where she was found is located along the same stretch of interstate as her job at Sanchez & Wilson, a law firm that handles cases such as personal injury and unfair dismissals.

Their offices are an eight-minute drive from where Powell was found. The law firm's website greet users with a message asking for information regarding Powell's disappearance.

Powell had two children, ages three and 12. Family members said that prior to her disappearance, she was involved in a dispute with the father of one of her kids

Powell's heartbroken mother, Claudia Mobley, wrote on Facebook on July 25 that her daughter had been found dead. Mobley had used social media to plead for information about her whereabouts after she vanished

This graphic illustrates where Powell was last seen and where she was found

The Huebner Oaks Center in the 11700 block of Interstate 10 West, where Powell was found dead on Saturday

The sprawling parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center. A security guard noticed the missing mother's car and reported it to police around 7 p.m.

Police found her purse inside the vehicle and used her ID to identify her.

Powell's mom, Claudia Mobley, broke the news on Facebook on July 25 after pleading for others to help find her daughter.

She wrote: 'My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you for all your prayers.'

While Powell's sister, Jennifer, wrote in a Facebook post: 'I’m heartbroken and completely devastated. This was not how I hoped and prayed this would end. She will always be my sister and with me in some way.'

Jennifer's message concluded with the words: 'Check on those friends who are going through hard times.'

Family members of Powell told police she had an argument with one of her child's fathers before she went missing. However, investigators told Fox News that he is cooperating with the investigation and isn't a person of interest.

The father of Powell's youngest child, Chris Cady. Powell posted this photo of the couple together in January 2020

Powell and Cady pictured with her son in December 2017 following a Christmas concert at the child's elementary school

Powell reportedly had an argument with the father over text message, Mobley told Fox News.

'He wanted them to be a family unit again,' she said. 'He was blaming her for them not being together anymore."

Mobley doesn't think the father of her grandchild is involved in the disappearance.

Powell's Facebook profile photo includes a badge raising awareness about domestic violence.

The paralegal had two children, ages 12 and three. According to her Facebook page, Powell was a native of New Haven, Connecticut.

Powell's mother posted her first call for help on July 23, saying her daughter left for work from the pair shared, on July 5 and left her cell phone and medication behind.

'There have been no transactions on her credit cards or bank account,' Mobley wrote. 'We have retraced her route to work several times and there are no bodies of water or signs of a crash along the way. We're not even sure she headed to work.'

Mobley previously told Fox News that she remembers speaking with her daughter the day she disappeared.

'We didn't really have any kind of in-depth conversation,' she said. 'It was basically, "Good morning." She told me she was late. Then, she was leaving for work, and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, "love you".'

Mobley added, 'I felt like she was going, I believed she was going to work — and I think she felt like she was going to work.'

Powell, who was driving a black 2020 Nissan Rouge that is also missing, left her iPhone and Apple Watch at home because she was rushing to get to work