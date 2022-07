A man remains in the hospital in stable condition after he was shot by an individual that he was attempting to assault in Harrisonburg Monday evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of College Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a 36-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the individual had been shot nearby in the 1200 block of Greystone Street, where 9-1-1 callers had notified police of a suspicious person acting erratically.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO