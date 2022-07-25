ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Lookout Update: BLM mural vandalism case gets restitution amount, trial date from judge

By Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqEsz_0gsOZTSL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHSlo_0gsOZTSL00
Hagan Warner, one of the two men accused of vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall, in court Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfSNA_0gsOZTSL00

Almost a year to the date after Brandon Bochat and Hagan Warner allegedly vandalized the BLM mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall , the two men finally have a trial date and restitution amount set.

On Monday morning, the defense team and Santa Cruz County Superior Court agreed to a total restitution amount of $19,623 to be paid if convicted, much lower than the $114,000 sought by the prosecution . The restitution amount includes $11,040 in artist commission fees as proposed by the Santa Cruz Equity Collab, $500 in administrative costs, $4,000 for cleanup and restoration of the mural, $3,230 for materials, and $853 for permit fees.

Warner was in court in person Monday, along with his attorney, Ed Sidawi; Bochat was represented in the courtroom by attorney Micha Rinkus.

Unless Bochat and Warner plead guilty in the coming months, their trial is set for Oct. 10 — nearly 10 months after Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati ruled that there was enough evidence for the men to stand trial .

The total amount could change in the event of a significant deviation in the cost of a material or if more relevant circumstances are brought to the court, but Cogliati said the amount is likely set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LE516_0gsOZTSL00
From left to right: Defendant Hagan Warner and his attorney, Ed Sidawi, sit with Brandon Bochat's attorney, Micha Rinkus, in court Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cogliati emphasized that the men’s punishment — whether it is jail time, probation, or another alternative — is yet to be determined, and that the relatively lower restitution amount is not meant to minimize the situation.

“The court is not making any judgment about the appropriate punishment or minimizing the significance of the impact on the community caused by the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural,” she said. “The court understands that it is more than just paint on the ground to the community, and to the Black community especially.”

Santa Cruz resident and hearing attendee Josh Bailey said Monday's developments “feel good.”

“The restitution amount could have been less,” he said.

Brittney Bailey, Josh’s wife, said officials seemed to acknowledge the effect the vandalism has had on the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tDaX_0gsOZTSL00
Josh and Brittney Bailey ask Assistant District Attorney Michael Mahan about the road ahead. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“The judge seemed to have empathy for the community and that felt good,” she said. “I was surprised to see the judge express those feelings.”

Though Monday's developments are the first big step forward in some time, Josh Bailey still has his concerns.

“This process is exhausting,” he said. “I still fear that they may get minimal punishment.”

There will be a trial readiness conference — a standard meeting between all trial counsel, with defendants present, to ensure all are ready for trial — on Sept. 28.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa sheriff's deputies find inmate hanging dead in jail cell

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday afternoon. Kent Hickey, 54, of Martinez, was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell by a deputy at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. According to a statement from the...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mayor criticizes Santa Clara County's pretrial release of arrestees

SAN JOSE -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Wednesday blasted a pandemic-era policy designed to minimize the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks among inmates, saying it effectively gives criminals a free pass."The jail depopulation policy is not working for our community," Mayor Liccardo said at a Wednesday press conference attended by members of the business community.Business owners complain that they are victims of break-ins and vandalism, but even when police catch the offenders, they often spend very little time in jail."There's no consequence. They go to jail and are released a hour later," says Mezcal Restaurant owner Adolfo Gomez.Mayor Liccardo...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man found hanging in custody, police investigating

(KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who died in custody. Martinez resident Kent Hickey, 54, was found in his room at the Martinez Detention Facility hanging from a bedsheet on Tuesday. Hickey was arrested on Monday just after 10:30...
MARTINEZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Inmate dies at Martinez Detention Center

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department announced late Tuesday the death of a person in custody at the Martinez Detention Center. The entire tweet posted at 8:49 p.m. by the department's public information officer's account reads: "Contra Costa Sheriff's Office is investigating an in-custody death at the Martinez Detention Facility. Details will be provided tomorrow." This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available. 
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, 37 pounds of stolen mail recovered

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Emeryville Police recovered 37 pounds of stolen mail early Wednesday morning after catching a mail thief, it said in a Facebook post. Police did not identify the suspect. Police learned of the theft at the Bridgewater Apartments on 6400 Christie Avenue. They were notified by Elite Remote Guarding, a surveillance […]
EMERYVILLE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bailey
crimevoice.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing elderly woman’s purse in Watsonville

Originally published as a Watsonville Police Department Facebook post:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a purse snatching suspect wanted out of Santa Cruz County. The suspect, 20-year-old Bryan Palacios Zapien, is accused of robbing an elderly woman on the 100 block of Seacliff Dr. in Aptos Monday afternoon. Following the robbery, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office put out a photo and description of the suspect and his car.
WATSONVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Alameda County Sued Over Racial Preferences in Awarding Governmental Contracts

The Californians for Equal Rights Foundation (CFER), along with co-plaintiffs represented by Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), filed a lawsuit against Alameda County on Monday, challenging two public contracting programs that impose race-based preferences for minority-owned companies. For decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against using racial quotas in the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy Police arrest four in realtion to two separate July stabbings

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said they arrested four suspects concerning two stabbings in city limits during July. The stabbings occurred on July 18 at 3 p.m. and July 20 at 2 a.m., respectively. The first stabbing was on Animas Avenue and Murray Avenue, and the second was on the 79000 block of Monterey Street, The post Gilroy Police arrest four in realtion to two separate July stabbings appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Vandalism#Mural#Superior Court
KRON4 News

Redwood Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Redwood City are searching for a suspect in connection to a hit and run that took the life of a motorcyclist, according to a Nixle release from the Redwood City Police Department (RCPD). KRON On is streaming now. RCPD states that on...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photo of credit card skimmer suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of installing a debit/credit skimmer device at a convenience market. On July 16, just after 9 p.m., an individual can be seen on video footage applying what appears to be a skimmer on...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in connection with Gilroy violent crime spree

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a spree of violent crimes in Gilroy, the Gilroy Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday. Gilroy residents Jason Moreno, 20, and Irene Wofford, 26, are linked to two stabbings and four other violent crime incidents. GPD responded to the area of Las Animas […]
GILROY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Boba Shop Broken Into 5 Times Since Start of 2021

A San Jose boba shop owner says she's fed up after her business was broken into for the fifth time since the start of 2021. The first break-in at Milk Tea Lab on Branham Lane happened in January 2021, the second a month later, the third two months later, the fourth eight months later and the fifth this past weekend.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police investigate overnight homicide

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police are investigating a homicide overnight in West Oakland, according to a statement to KRON4 from the department’s public information office. Officers arrived just after 1 a.m. July 27 to the 2300 block of West Street, the statement reads, and found a crime scene at a nearby homeless encampment.
OAKLAND, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
975
Followers
790
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy