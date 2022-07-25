Man comes face to face with black bear in Florida

Palm Beach may be known for its glitz and glamour, but you don't have to be rich or famous to enjoy everything the seaside community has to offer. Separated from the mainland by Lake Worth Lagoon, beautiful Palm Beach is one of many tourist towns that make up the iconic Palm Beaches along Florida's eastern coast. Though more than a century has passed since Palm Beach made its Gilded Age debut, you can still find a familiar air of opulence at the legendary resorts, ornate mansions, and historic landmarks that first put the town on the map as a winter getaway for the wealthy. Add in fabulous shopping, one-of-a-kind museums, an arsenal of chic restaurants, and access to breathtaking beaches—and you've got yourself a vacation. Here are our favorite things to when visiting Palm Beach, Florida.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO