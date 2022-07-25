ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man comes face to face with black bear in Florida

By Steve King
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA juvenile black bear was spotted in Jupiter, Florida, and a resident who came face to face with it says he was shocked. Doug Covin said Saturday was a normal day. He was spending time in his backyard off of April Lane. He says at around 11:40 a.m., he saw a...

