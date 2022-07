INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for carrying a firearm as a felon. He’s been identified as Tragejo Harris, 28. On April 29, 2021, police received a call about multiple gunshots in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood of Indianapolis. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked with multiple bullets. They say Harris’s girlfriend said Harris fired multiple shots at her parked car after an argument. Police found Harris’s car at a gas station the next day. Harris ran away when the police tried approaching him, which led to a police chase, according to a statement.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO