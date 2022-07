A tiger at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has died after developing pneumonia caused by COVID-19, the first animal at the zoo to die from the virus. Jupiter, the 14-year-old tiger, was anesthetized for examination and treatment after he was reported by his care team to be acting ill on June 22, including a lack of interest in eating and a reluctance to stand up and move. The treatment Jupiter received from the zoo did not improve his health, and he died Sunday night, the Ohio zoo announced Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO