ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas AG tries to tamp down fears about abortion measure

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWdTK_0gsOYYuB00

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ attorney general is trying to get ahead of arguments that an anti-abortion measure up for a statewide vote next week would hinder medical care for patients with life-threatening pregnancies.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican running for governor who supports the measure, argues in a legal opinion issued Friday that treating miscarriages, removing dead fetuses and ending ectopic pregnancies do not fall under Kansas’ legal definition of abortion. The proposal on the ballot Aug. 2 would amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. It’s the first referendum on abortion policy by a state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

The Texas Medical Society told the state medical board this month that some hospitals were delaying care for pregnancy complications over fears of violating the state’s ban on most abortions. An Ohio clinic reported calls from two women who said their doctors would not end their ectopic pregnancies, which occur when an embryo grows outside the womb and often are life-threatening to the women involved.

Opponents of the Kansas measure predict it will lead to an abortion ban, while backers including Schmidt are not saying whether they would pursue one. Schmidt’s opinion says the proposed amendment would not itself “ban or restrict abortion or any medical treatment.”

“Nor would it affect a physician’s ability to render care for ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages or fetal demise,” the opinion states.

Schmidt’s opinion confirms what the coalition leading the vote yes campaign has said “all along” about the Kansas measure, spokesperson Mackenzie Haddix said.

Television ads opposing the measure have not specifically mentioned ectopic pregnancies, stillbirths or miscarriages, but they’ve said that women’s lives could be in danger if voters approve the measure. The proposal is anti-abortion lawmakers’ response to a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.

“What these abortion bans are doing that we’ve seen across the country is bringing with them a whole host of other unintended consequences,” said Zack Gingrich-Gaylord, a spokesperson for the abortion-rights group Trust Women, which operates a Wichita clinic.

State Rep. John Eplee, a doctor and a northeastern Kansas Republican, asked Schmidt to issue an opinion earlier this month. Although he already believed the amendment wouldn’t hinder medical care, he said he had gotten enough questions from constituents that he wanted Schmidt to weigh in.

“You know, people believe things better when they hear it from an attorney,” said Eplee, who voted to put the proposed amendment on the ballot.

Schmidt’s legal opinion says that the state’s legal definition of abortion already excludes treating miscarriages and removing dead fetuses. But it acknowledges that Kansas law contains no reference to ectopic pregnancies.

Schmidt’s opinion notes that an abortion is the termination of a pregnancy, and that’s defined as having an “unborn child in the mother’s body.” The opinion says at least two laws define an unborn child as being in the womb, not outside it. The opinion also argues that the embryo in an ectopic pregnancy is no longer in a stage “leading to birth.”

“On balance, we believe the best interpretation is that the termination of an ectopic pregnancy does not constitute an abortion as defined by Kansas law,” Schmidt wrote, adding that even if it were, state law has consistently allowed abortions to save a patient’s life.

Also, the state health department said it does not require providers to report the termination of an ectopic pregnancy as an abortion and does not include such procedures in state abortion statistics.

But opponents of the Kansas amendment find no comfort in Schmidt’s legal analysis, saying the measure would allow lawmakers to change the definition of abortion. Dr. Beth Oller, a family physician in Rooks County in northwest Kansas, said Monday that if abortion is banned, doctors might wonder how long they’d have to wait for a woman to be “in jeopardy for her life” before ending an ectopic pregnancy.

“We know that the reason for the amendment is to allow the Legislature to make decisions to restrict reproductive access,” she said in a text to The Associated Press.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Comments / 31

My Mindset
3d ago

It’s easy for him to lie and tell all kinds of false promises… the Republican legislature WILL abolish all abortion in Kansas if the measure passes… it’s not just a possibility…. It’s a fact! They are pro birthers who could care less about the babies that will be forced to be born… if they cared, more would be done to fix DHS and CPS and expand Medicaid…

Reply(6)
17
Judy Hileman
2d ago

The old boys of the Republic party will change the laws. The say one thing but will do another! Not telling us what they will do is the same as lying because they won't really say what they will do. Read between the lines and look at other RED states!

Reply(1)
7
4America
2d ago

Vote NO. Clarence Thomas and others say the next step is to ban all contraceptives. What is the bigger picture here? Before Roe v Wade, the politicians wanted to limit/eliminate welfare because women were having to many kids. History is about to repeat itself. Schmidt wants to play both sides to become Governor. He will work for totally banning abortions as soon as he gets in. Not voting for him either.

Reply(1)
10
Related
KAKE TV

Understanding the Kansas abortion amendment vote

(KAKE) - You've seen the ads and the signs just about everywhere, but what do you need to know before heading to the ballot on Tuesday? Do you vote yes on the abortion amendment or no?. The amendment will give lawmakers the power to more tightly regulate abortion rights in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

$40,000 fine, roofer banned from Kansas

SALINA (KSNT) – A Saline County roofer and his company were temporarily banned from performing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $40,000 in penalties after violating consumer protection laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement on July 28 that Shaun Costello of Salina and his business Low Overhead Exterior LLC are […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas joins 19 other states in lawsuit over LGBTQ school guidance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 20 Republican attorneys general including Derek Schmidt of Kansas filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Joe Biden's administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The challenge, led by Tennessee Attorney General...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
KCTV 5

Women choosing abortions in Kansas face longer wait times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jeanne Weber is a 27-year-old single mother of a 3-year-old. She is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault. She has been homeless with an infant. She recently made the decision to have an abortion and even posted about it on Facebook. “I can’t...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Supreme Court#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kansas Ag#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#The Texas Medical Society#The State Medical Board
KSNT News

Kansas AG candidates feud over political ad

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over $1 million has been spent on political ads for the Kansas Attorney General race with one of ad stirring up controversy a week away from election day. A recent Kris Kobach campaign ad accused candidate Kellie Warren of donating to a Kansas City Democrat. Earlier on Tuesday, Warren shared her thoughts […]
KANSAS STATE
Startland News

‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series on the 2022 election produced by the KC Media Collective, an initiative designed to support and enhance local journalism. Members of the KC Media Collective include Startland News, Missouri Business Alert, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, KCUR, The Kansas City Beacon and American Public Square. Andrew Morgans has The post ‘If you don’t own yourself, you own nothing’: Why one founder says he’ll relocate his business if Kansas bans abortion appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas COVID cases continue upward trend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue their upward trend in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment weekly update Wednesday showed the seven-day rolling average for new cases topped 1,000 a day last week. The numbers put all but five counties at a ‘high’ incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy