F5: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $83 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $674.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.45 to $2.57. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $690.2 million.

