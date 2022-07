Carol Mowrer, 92, of Perry passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Homes Kings Garden Campus in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in rural Bouton. Visitation will be Thursday, July 28 from 3-7 p.m., with family present from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery in rural Perry. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Carris-Family-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Care-167125786632565.

