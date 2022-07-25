ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whirlpool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported a loss of $371 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $6.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.97 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.23 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.25 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $22 to $24 per share, with revenue expected to be $20.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

