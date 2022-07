315 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI – 4 P.M. 5 years later and we are still here! 5 years ago Isaiah Tucker had a long life of love, fatherhood, hard work, and friendship ahead of him before it was stolen from this world by Officer Aaron Achterberg on July 31st, 2017. Isaiah needed a crisis counselor and a trained social worker but what he was met with was violence, humiliation, and heartlessness that lead to his untimely passing at the hands of Oshkosh Police Department. Join us as we mourn his loss, support his family, and continue to call for accountability with a Civilian-lead Police Accountability Council (CPAC). Police crimes happen everyday and everywhere; we will never forget Isaiah.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO