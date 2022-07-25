ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $186.9 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $857.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cadence expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to 98 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $860 million to $880 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.06 to $4.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion.

Cadence shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $167.80, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNS

IN THIS ARTICLE
