Hypertruck Innovation Council Member Ruan Places Hypertruck ERX™ Order

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that leading transportation management provider Ruan has ordered 10 units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX™ production slots.

With nearly 4,000 trucks and 300 operating locations nationwide, Ruan is one of the top 10 privately-owned transportation and logistics companies in the country. A proponent of alternative fuels, the Hypertruck Innovation Council member was an early adopter of CNG fueled trucks, logging millions of miles per year on natural gas power and reducing millions of pounds of carbon emissions. The order comes after Ruan’s visit to Hyliion’s headquarters and a successful Hypertruck ERX Ride and Drive experience.

“The Hypertruck ERX’s commercialization path is paved with input from Innovation Council members like Ruan, whose determination to run its fleet more effectively and efficiently through sustainable technologies is key to transforming the transportation industry. I’m pleased that Ruan will be adding Hypertruck ERX units to its fleet as they continue their steadfast commitment to electric and alternative fuel vehicles,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“Driving toward a cleaner future isn’t just an aspirational goal; it’s an integral part of our business and the way we serve our customers and support our communities. We see the potential the Hypertruck ERX has in further facilitating our carbon reduction goals and in supporting our efforts to lead the way as environmental stewards in the commercial trucking industry,” said Brad Gehring, Vice President of Fleet Services for Ruan.

About Hypertruck ERX™

The Hypertruck ERX™ is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Hyliion and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyliion expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyliion cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyliion. These risks include, but are not limited to, Hyliion’s ability to disrupt the powertrain market, Hyliion’s focus in 2022 and beyond, the effects of Hyliion’s dynamic and proprietary solutions on its commercial truck customers, accelerated commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX™, the ability to meet 2022 and future product milestones, the impact of COVID-19 on long-term objectives, the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas emissions and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” section of Hyliion’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 24, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Hyliion’s operations and projections can be found in its filings with the SEC. Hyliion’s SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

