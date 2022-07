Once Fourth of July passes, it seems like summer is basically over, but the end of July is the home to one of the greatest events of the year: Shark Week. To keep your back-to-school scaries at bay, you can tune into Discovery’s annual ocean-inspired programming, which officially returned on July 24. Plus, you can once again pair your passion for Jaws with Sonic’s Shark Week Slush for 2022. With real strawberries and gummy candies, the blue concoction will transport you to a tropical ocean with each sip (from the comfort of your own home, of course).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO