VSP: Phone scam circulating around Commonwealth

(WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is warning people about a phone scam that is circulating around the Commonwealth.

According to police, the scammer calls saying they are Detective Keith McCoy from VSP and demanding money. This person likes to target sex offenders, officials tell WFXR News.

Police want to let residents know that they do not call or approach anyone threatening to arrest them for non-payment of money. They also state that they will conduct business with an individual in person.

Authorities say if you do receive a call like this to hang up, do not call the scammer back, and look up the number for whichever agency called. Another key point is to listen for inconsistencies.

According to police, VSP does not have detectives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.