ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VSP: Phone scam circulating around Commonwealth

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIBNn_0gsOWjAM00

(WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is warning people about a phone scam that is circulating around the Commonwealth.

According to police, the scammer calls saying they are Detective Keith McCoy from VSP and demanding money. This person likes to target sex offenders, officials tell WFXR News.

Wytheville Police Department launch #9PMroutine to keep residents safe

Police want to let residents know that they do not call or approach anyone threatening to arrest them for non-payment of money. They also state that they will conduct business with an individual in person.

Authorities say if you do receive a call like this to hang up, do not call the scammer back, and look up the number for whichever agency called. Another key point is to listen for inconsistencies.

According to police, VSP does not have detectives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 13

5th SFG Veteran
2d ago

Just about all phones have caller ID and if I don't recognize the caller, I will not pickup. If it's important the caller will leave a voicemail.

Reply(7)
21
Related
WSLS

Virginia State Police warning residents of phone scams

SALEM, Va. – Virginia State Police is warning residents of phone scams targeting sex offenders in the area. On Monday, VSP said three callers reported that Detective Keith McCoy called and demanded money, but police said they don’t call or approach anyone threatening to arrest for non-payment of money and that they do not have detectives.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Pedestrian hit and killed in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET), UPDATE 1:05 a.m. — According to the Roanoke County Police Dept., a pedestrian was hit and killed just before 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Lois Jean Lester, of Salem, was killed while crossing the 2400 block of Catawba Valley Drive. The 66-year-old was hit...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Missing autistic boy from Roanoke found safe, officials say

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.: An autistic boy who went missing from his Roanoke home overnight was found safe on Tuesday following a search involving dozens of people from the Roanoke Police Department’s local, state, and federal partners. Roanoke Police Capt. Andrew Pulley says 13-year-old Bobby Marshall Curry took off the tracking bracelet that he was given […]
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wytheville, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Wytheville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
WJHL

Sheriff: Apparent OD death at motel in Washington Co., VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed with News Channel 11 that the department is at the scene of a death investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to Andis, authorities responded to Evergreen Motel on the 15000 block of Lee Highway at 12:30 p.m., where officers found the body of a 42-year-old […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Free ambulance service MedFlight forced to reduce hours due to Virginia pilot shortage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pilot shortage is forcing Chesterfield to cut back hours on MedFlight, a free air ambulance service for patients. Virginia State Police (VSP) recently announced operational changes to their MedFlight program due to a lack of pilots. Instead of operating for 24 hours, they will operate 16 hours day from 8 a.m. to midnight. The temporary hour change took effect Sunday, July 24.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Commonwealth#The Virginia State Police#Vsp#Nexstar Media Inc
rewind1051.com

Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

South Carolina nurse pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs from nursing home

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate nurse has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing prescription drugs from a nursing home. According to the South Carolina Attorney General, 37-year-old Kelly Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
Lootpress

Woman arrested after grabbing a police officer in the groin, breaks toilet seat trying to get up

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a police officer in the groin. Oceana Police were called to Goodson’s for a female allegedly breaking into vehicles. Once police arrived on the scene, they found Natasha Belcher. While attempting to place Belcher in custody, she grabbed the officer in his groin. When Belcher was in the police car, she tried to climb in the front seat.
OCEANA, WV
royalexaminer.com

U.S. News & World Report names Winchester Medical Center among best in Virginia

U.S. News & World Report has named Winchester Medical Center (WMC) a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for 12 procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report. “High Performing” is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. In addition, WMC was named a “Best Regional Hospital” in the Shenandoah Valley and is ranked 6th in the state this year.
WINCHESTER, VA
Watchful Eye

Why flags in Virginia are flying half-staff on July 28

The U.S. and Virginia flags are flying half-staff on July 28 in memory and respect for John “Jack” Reid, a former Virginia Delegate who died on July 17. In 1989, Jack became the first Republican in the modern era elected to represent Henrico County in the Virginia House of Delegates, a position he held through nine election cycles before retiring in 2008, an obituary in the Washington Times notes.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy