SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Homeowners in Sun City Center say they’re dealing with a population explosion of wild hogs — and they have the video to prove it. “This year, all of the mamas were pregnant here and one of the videos I’ll show you has eight or nine babies,” Dr. Gail Dudley said. “They don’t have two or three – they have six or eight.

SUN CITY CENTER, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO