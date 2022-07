At 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, Auburn police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Road where they found a man had been shot at least once. According to police, prior to the shooting, the victim and his friend were standing in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up to the pair. A man in the car spoke with the victim before shooting him and driving off, according to the Auburn Police Department.

