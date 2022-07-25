ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Multiple vehicles stuck due to flooding in southwest valley, flash flood warning issued

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSNUu_0gsOWFsg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may be feeling something most southern Nevadans aren’t used to — it’s called humidity. It doesn’t happen all that often in the desert Southwest.

A storm system from Arizona pushed into southern Nevada Monday and brought rain to the southwest portion of the Las Vegas valley around 1 p.m. Monday. A flash flood warning was issued for central Clark County until 5:45 p.m.

The rain is much needed. The average yearly total is 4.19 inches and half of that rain typically falls during the monsoon season from July to mid-September. Based on previous years, there should have already been 2.38 inches of rainfall but there has only been .34 of an inch.

Video sent to 8 News Now below shows heavy flooding at the intersection of Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards.

According to Metro police, multiple vehicles were stuck due to flooding in that area of the southwest valley. No injuries were reported, but the roadway is currently closed.

The following streets are closed, according to Metro police:

  • Decatur/Silverado Ranch closed in all directions
  • Arville/Silverado Ranch closed to east/west traffic
  • Valley View/Silverado Ranch closed to westbound

The stickiness in the air has to do with the humidity which is currently around 42%, much higher than the typical 10% Las Vegas valley residents are used to in the summer months with the exception of monsoon season when humidity increases.

The monsoon moisture and instability could trigger thunderstorms. Lightning and rain have already been reported in the Spring Mountains.

The stickiness will be around for another day and then taper off as the chance of rain decreases later in the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Flooding briefly shuts down US 95 freeway ramp at Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flooding briefly closed a freeway ramp in the east Las Vegas valley on Wednesday. Flood waters could be seen on the westbound Flamingo Road ramp to southbound U.S. 95. RTC reported that the ramp was closed while crews respond. It was back open by about...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Clark County, NV
Traffic
OutThere Colorado

Two inches of rain in just 30 minutes possible in Colorado, according to NWS warning

UPDATE: This report was related to a weather situation on Wednesday, though it is still circulating online. For more up-to-date information and to see a foot of hail that stacked up on some Colorado streets, click here. Continuing a recent weather trend of consistent precipitation, more heavy rain is expected in Colorado on Wednesday, capable of falling at a wild rate of up to 2 inches in just a 30-minute period. ...
COLORADO STATE
8 News Now

Stuck with the monsoon for a while

Overcast skies are clearing and sunshine will take over through the morning. The valley enjoyed terrific thunderstorms again last night and southern Nevada is stuck with this monsoon pattern for the rest of the week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says you can’t let your guard down once temperatures heat up as thunderstorms can form […]
NEVADA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
HOBART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Flash Flood Warning#Vehicles#Decatur Silverado Ranch#Arville Silverado Ranch
KXRM

VIDEO: Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Flooded roadways and standing water have been reported across southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing major backups and dangerous conditions for drivers in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Near Fargo’s Pizza on Platte Avenue, a car became trapped in flood waters, with emergency crews responding to assist...
PUEBLO, CO
news3lv.com

Much needed rain falls in Las Vegas causing delays, street closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting some much-needed rain. A Flood Advisory was issued for southwestern parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. Heavy rain was seen coming down in this area on Monday afternoon. Locations impacted by the flood advisory include:. Mountains Edge. Blue Diamond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
9NEWS

Drivers watch as tornado crosses I-70 in eastern Colorado

SEIBERT, Colo. — Drivers in eastern Colorado saw quite the sight during a round of severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Multiple drivers and storm chasers captured video of a tornado crossing Interstate 70 near Seibert in Kit Carson County. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement Tuesday...
COLORADO STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Monsoon rain leads to flooding in some areas of the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A heavy downpour of rain led to a full closure of the intersection at Decatur and Silverado Ranch, Monday. Standing water several inches deep was deemed too dangerous to drive through. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers directed traffic away from the intersection starting in the early afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Cars
8newsnow.com

Thousands of power outages reported across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– NV Energy reported thousands of power outages across Las Vegas Wednesday evening, the largest concentration of which is in the central valley. As of 8 p.m., over 6,500 customers were without power, while some estimates reached as high as 10,000. NV Energy said it is expecting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Incoming Heavy Downpours Prompts First Alert Weather Day

Slow moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding to southwest Colorado on Wednesday followed by Denver and the Front Range on Thursday.The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night.Prior to the rain eventually reaching the urban corridor, southwest Colorado will get hit with heavy downpours during the day on Wednesday. There is a Flood Watch in effect from...
DENVER, CO
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
WEST, TX
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada a leader in animal-vehicle crash mitigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just outside of Silver Springs, two bachelor wild horses are standing together on the east side of USA Parkway and headed toward the hills. We assume they used an underpass located underneath the parkway to get there. Unlike “the chicken” with traffic going more than 50-miles...
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy