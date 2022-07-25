Multiple vehicles stuck due to flooding in southwest valley, flash flood warning issued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may be feeling something most southern Nevadans aren’t used to — it’s called humidity. It doesn’t happen all that often in the desert Southwest.

A storm system from Arizona pushed into southern Nevada Monday and brought rain to the southwest portion of the Las Vegas valley around 1 p.m. Monday. A flash flood warning was issued for central Clark County until 5:45 p.m.

The rain is much needed. The average yearly total is 4.19 inches and half of that rain typically falls during the monsoon season from July to mid-September. Based on previous years, there should have already been 2.38 inches of rainfall but there has only been .34 of an inch.

Video sent to 8 News Now below shows heavy flooding at the intersection of Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards.

According to Metro police, multiple vehicles were stuck due to flooding in that area of the southwest valley. No injuries were reported, but the roadway is currently closed.

The following streets are closed, according to Metro police:

Decatur/Silverado Ranch closed in all directions

Arville/Silverado Ranch closed to east/west traffic

Valley View/Silverado Ranch closed to westbound

The stickiness in the air has to do with the humidity which is currently around 42%, much higher than the typical 10% Las Vegas valley residents are used to in the summer months with the exception of monsoon season when humidity increases.

The monsoon moisture and instability could trigger thunderstorms. Lightning and rain have already been reported in the Spring Mountains.

The stickiness will be around for another day and then taper off as the chance of rain decreases later in the week.

