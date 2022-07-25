ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Pence's ex-Chief of Staff Marc Short appears before a federal grand jury investigating January 6 as prosecutors get closer to Trump's inner circle

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 3 days ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short testified before a grand jury investigating January 6.

ABC News reported Monday that Short was spotted leaving D.C. District Court on Friday, alongside his attorney Emmet Flood.

Sources told the network that Short appeared before the grand jury under subpoena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvyHn_0gsOWCEV00
Former Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short testified before a grand jury investigating January 6

Independent from the House select committee on January 6 investigation, the Department of Justice is also probing the Capitol attack.

In March the DOJ expanded its probe to include the rally on the Ellipse that took place in advance of the riot, as well as the financing of that event, ABC previously reported.

Short would be the highest-ranking Trump White House official known to testify before the grand jury.

In January, CNN reported that Short had spoken with the House select committee on January 6 - again to fulfill the obligations of a subpoena.

Short was with Pence inside the Capitol on January 6.

But he was also at the vice president's side on January 4 in an Oval Office meeting where former President Donald Trump and attorney general John Eastman tried to convince Pence he had the power to overturn the election when he counted Electoral College votes during the joint session of Congress on January 6.

Pence put out a statement ahead of the joint session saying he would not overturn the election.

In turn, at the Ellipse and then on Twitter, Trump turned on Pence.

'Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done,' Trump wrote after the riot had commenced.

Trump supporters memorably chanted outside the U.S. Capitol: 'hang Mike Pence.'

One of the most stunning revelations from Thursday's primetime January 6 was that members of Pence's Secret Service detail had started calling their families because they feared the worst.

A security official whose voice was masked told committee members: 'The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives.'

'There was a lot of yelling, a lot of very personal calls over the radio. It was disturbing, I don't like talking about it,' the official continued.

'There were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth ... for whatever the reason was on the ground, the VP detail thought this was going to get very ugly,' the official said.

The official said the tenor of their conversation indicated they believed things were 'going to a whole 'nother level soon.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

