ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Strong storms and rain all week

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA persistent pattern of wet weather is likely all week as the region will be dealing with a stagnant pattern of rain and stormy conditions. The pattern in place for today will persist most of the work week. The stationary front will act as the focal point for the storms this...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Stormy Weather#Commonwealth
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast. The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

More storms expected Friday evening

Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Daily storms are expected this week

The summertime weather pattern of rain every day is in order. “A standard summertime pattern persists through the week and into the weekend. South winds keep lots of Gulf moisture in place. That will make it feel muggy and contribute to rain formation, especially in the afternoons. A few heavy downpours could lead to brief street flooding, but we're not expecting widespread flooding rains,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Met Service Issues Severe Weather and Heavy Rain Warnings for New Zealand

Flash flooding is possible in North Island, New Zealand, in the coming hours and days. This came after the New Zealand government's Meteorological Service (Met Service) issued severe weather and heavy rain warnings in the region on Wednesday, July 27. Flood risk is likely in the next 24 hours along...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rains Move Out as Dry Weather Ushers In Saharan Dust in Miami Area

MIAMI - South Florida awoke Wednesday morning to only a few showers following a stormy Tuesday. The Saharan dust is moving in and replacing the heavy rains, decreasing the likelihood of rain in the area. Additionally, hazy skies and poorer air quality are being caused by the Saharan dust. The...
MIAMI, FL
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest

AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy