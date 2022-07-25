ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Jurassic Nation dinosaur exhibit invades Fairlane Town Center

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jurassic Nation Dinosaur exhibit is a family attraction located in Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, MI from July 23 through August 14th. The attraction presents over 50 animatronic dinosaurs that will educate, entertain, and engage kids of all ages. The dinosaurs are uniquely set up in order of when they...

