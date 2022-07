The Clayton County Health District says eight Clayton County residents died of COVID-19 last week. None of them had been vaccinated. The news comes just as families get ready for back-to-school shopping and as local shoppers and diners overwhelmingly have stopped masking in enclosed public spaces. The Clayton Crescent observed many more people waiting for COVID-19 testing at Kaiser Permanente Southwoods last week as compared to the number of people seeking vaccination. (The editor was there getting a second booster shot.)

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO