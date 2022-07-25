ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Wintrust Business Lunch 7/25/22: Lottery fever, back to school spending, and Athletes Unlimited Softball comes to Rosemont

By Pete Zimmerman
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Mega Millions lottery, and what we learned from...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Iconic Lincoln Park bike shop to close soon

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Historical Monumental Baptist Church, An ‘Enduring Fortress’ In Bronzeville, Is Now A City Landmark: The South Side church hosted...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Chicago Public Schools needs crossing guards for the 2022-2023 school year

Jadine Chou, CPS Safety & Security Chief, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News discuss how they’re using their relationships with parents and community groups to recruit more crossing guards for the 2022-2023 school year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
98.1 KHAK

An Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago

If you can't make it to Florida or California for the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, no worries! You can have a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter experience much closer to home!. A new pop-up experience called "Magic at Play" is headed to Chicago later on this year....
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

A Chicago food guide for Lollapalooza festival goers

Going to Lollapalooza this weekend? Kevin Powell and Michael Piff know where you need to go to eat in between or after sets at Grant Park…and in walking distance!. Before they get into their Lolla recommendations, Chicago’s Very Own Eats hosts Kevin and Mike discuss the discontinuation of the Choco Taco and list their go-to items from the ice cream trucks of their childhood. Remember Chocolate Eclairs? Chocolate Chipwiches? Your favorite cartoon characters on a stick? The conversation gets very nostalgic.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Eli's grows its cheesecake business on the Northwest Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hang on to your belts: Eli’s Cheesecake is expanding on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Executives broke ground Tuesday on an expansion of the company's production facility, which will grow to 104,000 square feet. The family-run business expects to finish by early next year in the Dunning community.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Michigan Avenue is on Life Support – Could it Become “Magnificent” Again?

John Howell is joined by Robert Reed, Veteran Chicago journalist and current contributor to Chicago magazine. They discuss the plan to revitalize the Magnificent Mile and the Water Tower Place, as these former “hotspot” destinations have gone downhill in recent years. Some of these plans include diversifying the retail options, adding in different business types, and even expanding sidewalks.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Whiskey Acres Distilling Company

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Nick Nagele, co-founder and COO of Whiskey Acres Distilling Company! Nick talks about how business has been, how long they have been making whiskey, the type of whiskey they serve, the bourbon they make that is finished in maple syrup casks (released on Sept. 23rd), the live music and food trucks that are available every day, the tours and tastings that are offered, and how blessed they are to have a great staff and a loyal customer base.
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Award-Winning Culver’s Franchisee Opening More Locations

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket bought at Illinois gas station

One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning. While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.
HUNTLEY, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Metra Plans High School Kegger Trains to Promote Lollapalooza Ridership

WEST LOOP – The Chicago Metra plans to encourage ridership during its busiest summer weekend by throwing a totally sick kegger for high schoolers riding in from the suburbs for Lollapalooza. The agency has struggled with regaining ridership to pre-pandemic levels and hopes the innovative event will remind all commuters that you’re allowed to get absolutely shitfaced on Metra trains.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL

