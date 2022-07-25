Wintrust Business Lunch 7/25/22: Lottery fever, back to school spending, and Athletes Unlimited Softball comes to Rosemont

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Nick Nagele, co-founder and COO of Whiskey Acres Distilling Company! Nick talks about how business has been, how long they have been making whiskey, the type of whiskey they serve, the bourbon they make that is finished in maple syrup casks (released on Sept. 23rd), the live music and food trucks that are available every day, the tours and tastings that are offered, and how blessed they are to have a great staff and a loyal customer base.

