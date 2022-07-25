Burn Restriction Rescinded

Effective July 25, 2022 at noon

The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines risks inherent to structure, grassland, and wildfires have reduced. Therefore, due to current and forecasted conditions, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R2 shall be rescinded for the City of Colorado Springs.

For more information visit COSwildfireready.org

Subscribe to City News

Get a weekly update of news, events and upcoming public meetings from the City of Colorado Springs.