Slow moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding to southwest Colorado on Wednesday followed by Denver and the Front Range on Thursday.The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night.Prior to the rain eventually reaching the urban corridor, southwest Colorado will get hit with heavy downpours during the day on Wednesday. There is a Flood Watch in effect from...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO