Moses Lake, WA

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
Moses Lake woman drowns in canal attempting to rescue dog

A Moses Lake woman drowned Sunday trying to rescue a dog in a canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:45 p.m. on July 25, deputies and medics responded to a report of a woman who fell into a canal off Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest, about three miles east of Royal City.

Witnesses told deputies the 46-year-old woman, later identified as Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog when she fell into the canal.

She went under and did not resurface, becoming trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool.

Her body was recovered once the water released its grip.

Delgado’s body was transported to the coroner’s office for an autopsy and her family was notified.

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

