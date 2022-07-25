ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

First day of classes at Desert Sunrise (Photos)

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cga4f_0gsOUVpU00
InMaricopa

Desert Sunrise High School welcomed students for the first time on Thursday.

The new school on the east side of Maricopa welcomed freshmen and sophomores. A junior class will be added in the next school year, and then a senior class in the year after.

Desert Sunrise is the second high school in the Maricopa Unified School District.

Principal Marlene Armstrong addressed the students Thursday in a school assembly. She is assisted in school administration by assistant principal Phillip Verdugo and dean of students Jim Bradford.

The Desert Sunrise High School junior varsity football team will open its inaugural season at cross-town opponent Sequoia Pathway on Sept. 1.

InMaricopa photographer Bryan Mordt was at Desert Sunrise on Thursday as students entered the school as Golden Hawks for the first time.

Read about the Academy Model that will guide learning at Desert Sunrise in the August issue of InMaricopa magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tB1ew_0gsOUVpU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Martinez has clear legislative priority: a safer 347

If you think transportation is the number one issue facing Maricopa, state Rep. Teresa Martinez of Casa Grande has your back. In an exclusive interview with InMaricopa, Martinez, talked about her work in the most recent legislative session and shared her priorities for the coming year, as well as areas she will look to influence should she win re-election in a new district.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

MAC abstract art exhibit debuts next month at library

Maricopa ARTS Council kicks off its 2022-23 arts season with a new August gallery of contest-winning abstract works by Maricopa visual artists. The gallery opens Aug. 8 at the Maricopa […] This post MAC abstract art exhibit debuts next month at library appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa Friends of the Arts raise $10,000 with Taste event

The Maricopa Friends of the Arts raised $10,000 to support and promote the arts on Saturday night. The volunteer, nonprofit group reached goal with its first fundraising event, Maricopa Taste the Arts event at Global Water. A portion of the funds raised by the sellout event will be contributed toward...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Flash to the past: Monsoon season

The monsoon season was particularly active in 2017, with at least four flooding events in July alone. The last week of July proved the busiest, with hefty showers and flooding each day that closed roads throughout Maricopa. “Road flooded” signs were posted at entries near the Vekol and Santa Rosa washes, as well as others throughout the area.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
Maricopa, AZ
Education
InMaricopa

Flash to the past: Police seek vocal sheep, find vocal frog

In July 2009, Maricopa police officers responded to a report of a sheep stuck in a drainage ditch in The Villages. The call came from a resident who, out for a morning stroll, heard what she described as a sheep-like sound coming from the roadside drain. On the scene, officers ruled out a stuck sheep, but eventually determined the noise was from a frog stuck in the drain.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

The Trails at Tortosa to add 371 new homes

The Maricopa City Council approved a Planned Area Development containing 371 new homes in Tortosa at last Tuesday’s council meeting, making one of the city’s largest communities even larger. The Trails at Tortosa is a Planned Area Development (PAD) covering 286.56 total acres. It is located north and...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Poll: Voters undeterred by ballot snafu

Maricopans are hardy souls, so the county’s mistake of omitting City Council candidates from early ballots isn’t going to deter them from exercising their voting privilege. At least that’s what our informal reader poll indicated. Supplemental ballots have arrived in local mailboxes for the Aug. 2 City...
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bradford
InMaricopa

City Council election: Learn about the candidates

Adam Leach Age: 43 Hometown: Rehoboth, Mass. Years in Maricopa: 16 Family: Married to Tylena; sons Rowan Dickson and Paxton Leach Political background: Republican Community service: I volunteer a lot […] This post City Council election: Learn about the candidates appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

East Valley segment of I-10 to close this weekend

A stretch of Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend in Tempe and Ahwatukee. Eastbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday so crews on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project can shift work zones into the median. That will allow ADOT to prepare for the installation of digital message boards along the freeway.
TEMPE, AZ
InMaricopa

City begins process of annexing 1,786 acres east of town

Maricopa will grow by nearly three square miles if the City is successful in its efforts to annex 1,786 acres east of town. On Tuesday, City Council unanimously passed a resolution to begin the annexation process for a large piece of unincorporated land bounded by White and Parker Road on the west, Honeycutt Road to the south and the Gila River Indian Community to the north.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Postal truck involved in 3-car accident

An multi-vehicle crash shortly after noon involving a U.S. Postal Service delivery truck has shut down traffic on Smith-Enke Road. The westbound lanes are closed while Maricopa police and other […] This post Postal truck involved in 3-car accident appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Mascot#Commercial Kitchen#Highschool#Sequoia Pathway#Golden Hawks#The Academy Model
InMaricopa

Council begins process of selecting new mayor

The Maricopa City Council is officially beginning the process of selecting Christian Price’s successor as Mayor. The council will consider the appointment of a new mayor at its next regularly […] This post Council begins process of selecting new mayor appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Woman faces threats of legal action from candidate

Betty White is a retired homemaker, real estate agent and legal secretary. At 72, she’s lived a quiet life in Maricopa, and that’s the way she prefers it. But at a recent town hall for City Council candidates, White found herself in the middle of a political storm. 
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Supplemental ballots for local races hitting mailboxes

Supplemental ballots for the Aug. 2 City Council primary election were mailed Saturday to Maricopa voters, who should begin seeing them in their mailboxes by today. The ballots also are available at early voting locations. The supplemental ballot and envelope have an orange stripe on them to differentiate them from...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Education
InMaricopa

InFocus: Thad Miller a fixture at Maricopa schools

Maricopa Wells Middle School principal Thad Miller sets a simple yet challenging goal for his teachers and students. “One of the lessons I share with the kids every day, and we talk about throughout the year, is the whole point of life, and that is to get better every day,” Miller said. “Are you better today than you were yesterday? Are you better this week than last week?”
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

MUSD adopts $101.6M budget with enhanced salary hikes

The Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board unanimously adopted a $101.6 million budget last week that included several last-minute increases. Those increases were made possible by the state legislature, which boosted state-wide education funding by $625 million prior to final budget approval. The extra funding allowed the MUSD to enhance previously approved raises for district staff by another percent.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sun sets on Sunrise Diner

A Maricopa institution is no more. Sunrise Diner, an eatery that has welcomed patrons in Maricopa nearly as long as the city has been incorporated, has closed. Formerly called Sunrise Café, the eatery at 20917 N. John Wayne Pkwy. near Fry’s Marketplace has been under new ownership since 2020 and been plagued recently by poor health inspections and flagging business.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City seeks annexation of 1,786 acres off Honeycutt Road

Maricopa may be growing again – this time in terms of size, not population. The City Council will explore whether to annex 1,786 acres of unincorporated land just east of White and Parker Road land and just north of Honeycutt Road. The site includes part of the University of...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
318
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy