First day of classes at Desert Sunrise (Photos)

Desert Sunrise High School welcomed students for the first time on Thursday.

The new school on the east side of Maricopa welcomed freshmen and sophomores. A junior class will be added in the next school year, and then a senior class in the year after.

Desert Sunrise is the second high school in the Maricopa Unified School District.

Principal Marlene Armstrong addressed the students Thursday in a school assembly. She is assisted in school administration by assistant principal Phillip Verdugo and dean of students Jim Bradford.

The Desert Sunrise High School junior varsity football team will open its inaugural season at cross-town opponent Sequoia Pathway on Sept. 1.

InMaricopa photographer Bryan Mordt was at Desert Sunrise on Thursday as students entered the school as Golden Hawks for the first time.

