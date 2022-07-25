ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Scottie Barnes Refuses to Play With Joel Embiid on NBA 2K

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago
With the 2022 NBA offseason still in effect, players have a lot more free time on their hands. Therefore, they tend to take up other hobbies, and sometimes they are related to the game of basketball.

For Toronto Raptors standout Scottie Barnes, he’s spent time streaming himself playing video games — specifically NBA 2K22.

And in a recent stream, Barnes revealed he landed a new card on the My Team feature. Once Barnes realized he landed a real-life rival in the game, the young star made it clear he was displeased.

When a virtual version of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stepped onto Barnes’ screen, the reigning Rookie of the Year made it clear that he won’t have the MVP runner-up on his team for long.

“Ah [expletive],” said Barnes. “We sellin’ his [expletive] immediately.”

Barnes hasn’t been in the NBA for too long, but it seems he joins a list of players who aren’t too fond of Embiid. Ever since Embiid entered the league and got healthy enough to take the court, he’s developed a list of enemies as he’s known as a frequent trash talker.

While Embiid has toned down his trash talking over the last few years, he reverted to his old ways during the 2022 playoff run in the first round. In a series against Barnes and the Raptors, Embiid got in his opponent's heads.

Eventually, the MVP-caliber center helped lead his team to a series victory and knocked Toronto out of the postseason. Based on Barnes’ reaction, it seems there is still a sour taste left in the young star’s mouth from that series.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

