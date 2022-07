A Springfield woman has been charged with criminal damage to property after allegedly puncturing a large inflatable rat that had been set up outside a local funeral home. The inflatable rat, standing an estimated 12-to-15 feet high, was set up outside Staab Funeral Home, reportedly by the roofers union, which objected to use of non-union labor on a project at the facility. Springfield police say 31-year-old Lauren Staab punctured the inflatable several times. It’s unclear what was used to inflict the damage.

