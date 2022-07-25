Limited Submission Opportunity: 2022 V Foundation Pediatric Cancer Special Grant Opportunity

Natural killer (NK) cells comprise a unique population of innate lymphoid cells endowed with intrinsic abilities to identify and eliminate virally infected cells and tumour cells. Possessing multiple cytotoxicity mechanisms and the ability to modulate the immune response through cytokine production, NK cells play a pivotal role in anticancer immunity. This role was elucidated nearly two decades ago, when NK cells, used as immunotherapeutic agents, showed safety and efficacy in the treatment of patients with advanced-stage leukaemia. In recent years, following the paradigm-shifting successes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-engineered adoptive T cell therapy and the advancement in technologies that can turn cells into powerful antitumour weapons, the interest in NK cells as a candidate for immunotherapy has grown exponentially. Strategies for the development of NK cell-based therapies focus on enhancing NK cell potency and persistence through co-stimulatory signalling, checkpoint inhibition and cytokine armouring, and aim to redirect NK cell specificity to the tumour through expression of CAR or the use of engager molecules. In the clinic, the first generation of NK cell therapies have delivered promising results, showing encouraging efficacy and remarkable safety, thus driving great enthusiasm for continued innovation. In this Review, we describe the various approaches to augment NK cell cytotoxicity and longevity, evaluate challenges and opportunities, and reflect on how lessons learned from the clinic will guide the design of next-generation NK cell products that will address the unique complexities of each cancer.

