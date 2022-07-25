ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Limited Submission Opportunity: 2022 V Foundation Pediatric Cancer Special Grant Opportunity

Vanderbilt University News
 3 days ago

This is a joint competition for VU and VUMC investigators. All investigators should follow these instructions. Vanderbilt (VU and VUMC, collaboratively) has been invited to participate in the 2022 V Foundation Pediatric Cancer Special Grant Opportunity. Vanderbilt may choose one nominee for the Pediatric Cancer Special Grant Opportunity. The single nominee...

news.vanderbilt.edu

scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Prognosis of cancer patients improved through significant discovery

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in males in Sweden. Researchers at Umeå University have now discovered a faster and easier way to determine who has an aggressive form of cancer and who does not. "This may have great implications on precision medicine when treating prostate...
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
MANHASSET, NY
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
bloomberglaw.com

Incurable Cancer Patients to See Eased Path to Clinical Trials (3)

FDA announces final guidance for patients with incurable cancers. Patients with incurable cancers should have an easier time getting into clinical trials under new FDA guidance on developing criteria for trial eligibility. The final guidance marks the latest effort by the Food and Drug Administration to expand the criteria for...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Research on Multiple Avenues of Immunoprevention for Lung Cancer

An exciting and innovative area of cancer research is immunoprevention, in which studies focus on preventing cancer before its onset by using vaccines, antibodies and other immune mechanisms. University of Colorado Cancer Center researcher Robert Keith, MD, professor of pulmonary sciences and critical care in the CU School of Medicine,...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Epigenetic Inhibitor Can Boost Cancer Immunotherapy

An epigenetic inhibitor can boost immune system activity in patients with ovarian cancer, making them more suitable for treatment with immunotherapy, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. This could be one strategy to aid immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, for whom the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study finds delays in initial cystic fibrosis evaluation in infants of color

Infants from minoritized racial and ethnic backgrounds who have positive newborn screening tests for cystic fibrosis received their diagnostic follow-up for the disease later than recommended and later than white, non-Hispanic infants, according to a study published in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. The study also found that this delay in diagnosis and treatment was associated with worse early nutritional outcomes and may contribute to previously documented, considerable health disparities in people with cystic fibrosis.
ALASKA STATE
TIME

The Latest Breakthroughs That Could Help Bladder Cancer Patients

Toward the end of the 19th century, a New York City surgeon named Dr. William Coley purposely injected one of his patients with streptococcal bacteria. Coley wasn’t crazy. He hoped the bacterial infection would stimulate an immune response that would slow the spread of his patient’s cancer, which was inoperable. The experiment worked; the patient’s tumor shrank.
CANCER
Nature.com

Natural killer cells in antitumour adoptive cell immunotherapy

Natural killer (NK) cells comprise a unique population of innate lymphoid cells endowed with intrinsic abilities to identify and eliminate virally infected cells and tumour cells. Possessing multiple cytotoxicity mechanisms and the ability to modulate the immune response through cytokine production, NK cells play a pivotal role in anticancer immunity. This role was elucidated nearly two decades ago, when NK cells, used as immunotherapeutic agents, showed safety and efficacy in the treatment of patients with advanced-stage leukaemia. In recent years, following the paradigm-shifting successes of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-engineered adoptive T cell therapy and the advancement in technologies that can turn cells into powerful antitumour weapons, the interest in NK cells as a candidate for immunotherapy has grown exponentially. Strategies for the development of NK cell-based therapies focus on enhancing NK cell potency and persistence through co-stimulatory signalling, checkpoint inhibition and cytokine armouring, and aim to redirect NK cell specificity to the tumour through expression of CAR or the use of engager molecules. In the clinic, the first generation of NK cell therapies have delivered promising results, showing encouraging efficacy and remarkable safety, thus driving great enthusiasm for continued innovation. In this Review, we describe the various approaches to augment NK cell cytotoxicity and longevity, evaluate challenges and opportunities, and reflect on how lessons learned from the clinic will guide the design of next-generation NK cell products that will address the unique complexities of each cancer.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Tallac Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with TAC-001, a First-in-Class Toll-like Receptor 9 Agonist Antibody Conjugate, in a Phase 1/2 Study for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Tallac Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity to fight cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with TAC-001 in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. TAC-001 is the company’s lead clinical candidate from its novel Toll-like Receptor Agonist Antibody Conjugate (TRAAC) platform and the first to enter the clinic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005280/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distribution of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) is not associated with race in patients with plasma cell neoplasms

Several studies have recently raised mounting interest regarding clonal hematopoiesis (CH) in the setting of plasma cell neoplasms (PCNs). CH has been shown to occur at an increased frequency among patients with multiple myeloma (MM) undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation and to adversely affect overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in the absence of immunomodulatory drug maintenance [1]. While evidence regarding a role for CH in PCN disease biology is growing, research efforts have largely focused on patients who self-report as non-Hispanic White (NHW). Given the increased risk of MM among Black/AA individuals and the association between CHIP and MM progression, we sought to interrogate CH in a diverse cohort and compare the frequency of this condition in individuals who self-identify as Black/AA vs. NHW.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Germ Warfare: GSA Supports Rapid Deployment of Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots to Federal Agencies with Contract Renewal

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Xenex Disinfection Services, the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, today announced the 5-year renewal of its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which enables federal agencies (including Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare facilities) to easily deploy Xenex’s powerful LightStrike ™ room disinfection technology. In addition to federal agencies, the GSA contract supports the procurement needs of eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments (including schools). The GSA Schedule program is the premier acquisition vehicle for the U.S. government, providing an easy and efficient way for government buyers to connect with commercial companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005796/en/ The LightStrike robot utilizes intense bursts of pulsed xenon UV light to quickly destroy viruses, bacteria and spores on surfaces and is effective against even the most dangerous superbugs and multi-drug resistant organisms, including MRSA, C.diff, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

NervGen Pharma’s NVG-291-R Demonstrates Significant Functional Repair From a Stroke 7 Days After Onset in Landmark Preclinical Study by University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF), is pleased to announce the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) have published a pioneering preclinical study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, NVG-291-R, promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset. Currently there are no United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs that repair damage from a stroke. NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy human subjects and is preparing to initiate Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the repair of nervous system damage from spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006174/en/ Dr. Agnes (Yu) Luo, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the University of Cincinnati, Senior Author of the Cell Reports paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Huntington’s Disease System Will “Revolutionize” Drug Trials

The new system assesses the progression of Huntington’s disease. As part of an international consortium, researchers from the University College London (UCL) have developed a novel staging framework that evaluates the progression of Huntington’s disease (HD), similar to how cancer is staged from 0 to 4. This ‘significant’ step opens the door for drug clinical trials in the early stages of the disease.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

