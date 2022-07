CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Centre Street, around 2 p.m. When officers got to the area, they found a person who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital by Medic, where they later died.

