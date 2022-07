The House Health and Human Resources Committee met today to discuss a bill to clarify abortion laws in West Virginia. The new law prohibits abortion in West Virginia. The new definition for abortion is the termination of a pregnancy using an instrument, medicine, drugs or other substances/device. A medical emergency is defined as “a condition that so complicates the medical condition of a patient as to necessitate an immediate abortion to avert the patient’s death or for which a delay will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including psychological or emotional conditions.”

