Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Leak of Racist Recording: ‘I Shot That N****r 119 Times’

*A Mississippi police chief has been terminated after bragging about killing 13 people and making racial and homophobic slurs.

In newly leaked audio that surfaced online, a white man identified as Sam Dobbins is heard talking about the people he has killed over the years in the line of duty, including one Black person whom he shot over 100 times, per the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting . Dobbins served as the police chief of the predominantly Black town of Lexington.

“I have killed 13 men in my career, justified,” the man is heard telling another officer in the recording. “In my line of duty, I have shot and killed 13 different people.”

He then recalled a specific shooting that took place in a field, saying: “I shot that n****r 119 times, OK? I saved 67 kids in a school. I chased this motherfucker across the field. I got him. He was DRT [dead right there] in the field. The vehicle was shot 319 times, but he was hit 119 times by me.”

The man noted that the sheriff’s office was quick to clear him of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting.

Former Lexington officer Robert Lee Hooker captured the footage as evidence of the “toxic work environment” the endured prior to resigning from the department last month. Per Complex , Hooker reportedly gave the recording to the civil rights organization JULIAN.

“This recording proves that the oppressors no longer wear white sheets, but they wear law enforcement uniforms,” the group’s paralegal Cardell Wright told MCIR. Wright described Dobbins’ alleged remarks as “appalling, racist, hateful and detrimental to the welfare of the people.”

After the recording was released, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted last week to fire Dobbins. Charles Henderson is now serving as the interim police chief, per the Complex report.

Dobbins denied using racist and homophobic slurs in a statement to MCIR. “I don’t talk like that,” he said.

