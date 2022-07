Who doesn’t enjoy fair food? From everything that’s deep fried, to creamy milkshakes, and from refreshing lemonade to mouth watering brisket, there’s no shortage of delicious food at the Troy Fair. Canton Home Page and Troy Home Page correspondents Veronica Seymour and Tanya Route explore the various food vendors available at the fair. And it’s not just visitors who come looking for a bite to eat; it’s locals, many of whom are participants at the various livestock shows. What makes fair food so great? That’s easy, like the fair, it only comes once a year!

TROY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO