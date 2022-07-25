ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Your Favorite Lizzo Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

It’s “About Damn Time” Lizzo got another Hot 100 chart topper, as the TikTok-viral hit made its way to the top of the tally dated July 30, 2022.

The track marks her second Hot 100 leader, after “Truth Hurts” dominated the chart for seven weeks beginning in September 2019. “About Damn Time” is also Lizzo’s fifth song to make the Hot 100 in total, following jams like “Good As Hell,” “Juice” and her Cardi B collaboration, “Rumors.”

To celebrate Lizzo’s latest chart achievement, we want to know which of her Hot 100 hits is your favorite. Let us know by voting below!

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Lizzo lands her second Hot 100 leader, after "Truth Hurts" in 2019. Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” clocks in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2. The track becomes Lizzo’s second Hot 100 leader, after “Truth Hurts” dominated for seven weeks beginning in September 2019.
No One Makes Hits the Way Lizzo Does

For 10 of the last 15 weeks, boy bander–turned–pop hegemon Harry Styles has been commanding Billboard’s Hot 100 with his dreamy ditty “As It Was.” Styles would only step aside momentarily, either for his solo-male chart rival Jack Harlow or for perpetual chart disruptor Drake (Drizzy slipped in both on his own and with rapper Future). More than halfway through the summer, Harry already seems to have the Summer 2022 competition all sewn up. But whatever the merits of the contemplative “As It Was”—I for one enjoy a hot-weather hit that’s broody and moody—we needed a summer song that sounded like a Song of the Summer, a serious jam, one that struts, preferably with female energy.
Lizzo Recorded ’50 Versions’ of ‘About Damn Time’ Before Nailing the Chorus: ‘BUT IT WAS WORTH IT’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo took to TikTok on Tuesday (July 26) to spill the tea on how the chorus of her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “About Damn Time” came together. The clip comes directly in response to a comment by Billboard‘s own TikTok account, and shows the singer in the vocal booth as the chorus for the hit finally comes together. “We literally had 50 versions of this damn song i thought we’d never finish it,” Lizzo wrote in the caption with a distressed face emoji. “BUT IT WAS WORTH IT!!!” As she sings “Turn up...
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
Security guard brought to tears during Kendrick Lamar performance

A security guard at one of Kendrick Lamar’s recent tour stops was brought to tears during the rapper’s performance. In footage that was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral, the security guard can be seen wiping tears away while Lamar performs his ‘DAMN.’ cut ‘Love’ at a show in Houston, Texas. The guard can then be seen rapping along to the lyric, “I’m like an exit away.”
'Renaissance' tracklist: See all 16 songs on Beyoncé's new album

Beyoncé’s new album "Renaissance" is almost here. "Renaissance" marks Beyoncé's seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years. Since announcing the album on June 16, Beyoncé has already broken the internet twice: When she dropped the single "Break My Soul" on June 20 (and the acapella version), and when she revealed the album cover art.
Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character Inspires New Hulu & Rare Beauty Limited Collection

Click here to read the full article. Hulu and Rare Beauty are teaming up for a limited collection inspired by Selena Gomez’s character on Only Murders in the Building. Announced Monday (July 25), the six-piece collection, dubbed “Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves,” allows fans to bring the character’s signature glow to life. The makeup essentials needed to pull off Mabel’s look at home include the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20), Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Apricot ($21), Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream ($20), Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eyeliner ($19), Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral ($20) and Blot & Glow...
Drake Explains That Controversial 14-Minute Private Flight He Reportedly Took

Click here to read the full article. Drake took some heat in recent days regarding his use of a private jet, but he cleared up the controversy via social media on Tuesday (July 26). The drama all started last week when Twitter account @CelebJets reported that the Honestly, Nevermind rapper had flown a private jet for 14 minutes from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto. Then, a technology reporter for Canadian paper The Globe and Mail jumped on the stat, tweeting, “Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his...
Lizzo Is Still The Pep Talk Queen

In the years since Lizzo released her major-label debut album, Cuz I Love You, she has achieved a level of household-name status most artists can only dream about. Singles like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” exploded on every listening platform and soundtracked movies and commercials. Lizzo herself hit the big screen, appearing in Hustlers alongside Cardi B and JLo. She’s won Grammys, hosted a reality show (Amazon Prime Video’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls), launched a size-inclusive shapewear line (Yitty), and been hailed as a symbol for body positivity. Though she’s been hustling in the music biz for at least a decade, Lizzo’s ubiquity is relatively new, and now she’s making the most of it. These days music feels secondary to her empire, like Rihanna with Fenty.
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift & More: Who Should Win the 2022 MTV VMA for Video of the Year? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. The list of nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards arrived on Tuesday (July 26), and with it, the shortlist of musicians who are in the running for the awards show’s most coveted prize: video of the year. There’s some stiff competition this year — especially since there are seven nominees in the category for the first time ever. Doja Cat (“Woman”), Drake featuring Future & Young Thug (“Way 2 Sexy”), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Harry Styles (“As It Was”), Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby”), Olivia Rodrigo (“brutal”) and Taylor Swift...
Here Are the Lyrics to Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’

Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart. “My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”
Here Are the Lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Pressurelicious’ feat. Future

Megan Thee Stallion called on Future for her latest single, “Pressurelicious,” the newest offering fans have received from her forthcoming album, which she recently revealed is “probably like 95 percent done.”. Meg opened up about collaborating with Future on the track in her recent interview with Rolling...
Lizzo Rules Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Special’ Debut

Lizzo jumps from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 30) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the opening-week success of her new album Special and its lead single, “About Damn Time,” which likewise takes over atop the Billboard Hot 100.
Normani Thanks Lauren Jauregui for Congratulating Her on VMA Nominations: ‘ILY So Much’

Click here to read the full article. Fifth Harmony forever. Normani is up for three awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, all for her sultry collaboration with Cardi B, “Wild Side.” The 26-year-old singer’s former Fifth Harmony bandmate, Lauren Jauregui, quickly took to Twitter to congratulate her pal. “MANI!!! F— yes!! So deserved!!!! [fire emoji] YAYYYYY,” she tweeted. The love fest didn’t end there. Normani replied to Jauregui’s sweet reaction, writing, “my heart. thank you angel. ily so much,” alongside a series of emotional emojis. “Wild Side” was originally released July 16, 2021. The collab came nearly one year after Normani appeared...
