When Sheila Medina immigrated to the U.S. from Peru with her family at the age of 15, she arrived in an unfamiliar world in which she did not speak the language. While challenging, it did not prevent her from attending and graduating from West Hill High School in Stamford or from successfully enrolling at Norwalk Community College, where she completed an associate degree in Accounting.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO