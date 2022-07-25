Cade Museum co-founder discusses how to teach children to become inventors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a tool that was vital to the kitchen 1400 years ago, The dash butter churn. This stick called a " dasher " was used to be moved up and down by hand in an upright container, at this time the container was made from wood. Once the dasher was properly inserted, the user would put a " churn lid " which was a wooden circle with a whole in the middle for the dasher stick. Once assembled the churner would take an hour almost 90 minutes to fully churn butter.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO