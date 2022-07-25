Cade Museum co-founder discusses how to teach children to become inventors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty-three schools in Alachua County will be giving out free breakfast and lunch to students, however, 17 schools do not qualify. Schools designated as federal Community Eligibility sites will provide free breakfast and lunch regardless of family income and without families applying. A. Q. Jones, Eastside High School, Lake Forest Elementary, North Central FL. Public (charter), Siatech (charter), Alachua Elementary, Einstein School (charter), Littlewood Elementary, Norton Elementary, Sidney Lanier, AMI Kids, Foster Elementary, Lincoln Middle, One Room School House (charter), Terwilliger Elementary, Archer Elementary, Glen Springs Elementary, Mebane Middle, Parker Elementary, Westwood Middle, Bishop Middle, Hawthorne Middle/High, Metcalfe Elementary, Rawlings Elementary, Williams Elementary, Boulware (charter), Idylwild Elementary, Micanopy Academy (charter), Resilience (charter), Caring and Sharing (charter), Irby Elementary, Newberry Elementary, and Shell Elementary.
Comments / 0