Gainesville, FL

Cade Museum co-founder discusses how to teach children to become inventors

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum in Gainesville has created a curriculum to inspire the next great inventors. On Monday, President and Co-founder Phoebe Cade Miles talked about how the organization teaches students to be creative at the Florida Innovation Summer Speaker Series. She discussed the organization’s proprietary...

WCJB

Waldo Community Center will host a family day

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Comcast Cable will sponsor a family day in Waldo on Thursday. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be held at the Waldo Community Center 13558 NE 148th Ave. There will be water slides, food, fun, and some giveaways. Parents and...
WALDO, FL
WCJB

ACPS announces which schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty-three schools in Alachua County will be giving out free breakfast and lunch to students, however, 17 schools do not qualify. Schools designated as federal Community Eligibility sites will provide free breakfast and lunch regardless of family income and without families applying. A. Q. Jones, Eastside High School, Lake Forest Elementary, North Central FL. Public (charter), Siatech (charter), Alachua Elementary, Einstein School (charter), Littlewood Elementary, Norton Elementary, Sidney Lanier, AMI Kids, Foster Elementary, Lincoln Middle, One Room School House (charter), Terwilliger Elementary, Archer Elementary, Glen Springs Elementary, Mebane Middle, Parker Elementary, Westwood Middle, Bishop Middle, Hawthorne Middle/High, Metcalfe Elementary, Rawlings Elementary, Williams Elementary, Boulware (charter), Idylwild Elementary, Micanopy Academy (charter), Resilience (charter), Caring and Sharing (charter), Irby Elementary, Newberry Elementary, and Shell Elementary.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Dash Butter Churn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a tool that was vital to the kitchen 1400 years ago, The dash butter churn. This stick called a " dasher " was used to be moved up and down by hand in an upright container, at this time the container was made from wood. Once the dasher was properly inserted, the user would put a " churn lid " which was a wooden circle with a whole in the middle for the dasher stick. Once assembled the churner would take an hour almost 90 minutes to fully churn butter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
INTERLACHEN, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights part two of the Goldmark Farm tour

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week, we saw part one of the Goldmark Farm tour. This week, the Goldmark Farm owner shares stories of 13 horses that have won the title of triple crown champion on this week’s Horse Capital TV. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday. The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out. It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida seeks to hire hundreds of employees in dining job fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We offer great benefits.”. University of Florida dining and their partner, Chartwells, hosted a career fair at the Hilton University of Florida conference center. The university is hiring all campus dining positions. Vice President of Dining Service Operations, Andrew Lipson, said potential employees can be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Project YouthBuild is recruiting for the upcoming school year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Project YouthBuild is a 9-month program designed to help students receive their high school diploma and prepare for a career. This is accomplished through case management support, career readiness training, leadership coaching, hands on learning, and more. Applications are due by July 31 and are available...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Back to School Community Giveback event being held this weekend throughout Marion County

Thousands of Marion County students will receive free backpacks filled with supplies this weekend during the first-ever Community Giveback event. The event, which is supported by Thaddeus Bullard (a.k.a. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil) and his Bullard Family Foundation, will take place at seven locations throughout Marion County on Saturday, July 30.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 7/28

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Win a trip to the movies and the insects that give us the heebie-jeebies. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF student artists protest overturn of Roe v. Wade

Instead of taking to the streets with a poster board and sharpie, pro-choice UF students are protesting against the June 24 Roe v. Wade overturn by striking paintbrushes across canvases. Alison Garland, a 20-year-old UF biotechnology junior and multimedia artist, has expressed herself through art her entire life. Much of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala police release age-progressed photo of missing woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is trying to respark a 46-year-old cold case. Dorothy “Dee” Scofield went missing from Ocala on July 22nd in 1976. She was 12 years old at the time. Officials have released an age-progressed photo of her. Scofield was last seen...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two local districts model trendy development tool

It sounds simple. She bought a house. He built an additional room. They developed a neighborhood. But the housing and construction market also contains agreements, cooperations and multimillion-dollar projects that surpass the understanding of many a layperson. For example, in a July meeting, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

