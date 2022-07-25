ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash leads to shooting, leaves Rochester man in critical condition

By Emalee Burkhard, Hailie Higgins
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot in an incident on Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 3:10 p.m., officers say they arrived at the 1100 block of Hudson Avenue following reports of a two-vehicle car crash and a possible shooting.

There, they found a 30-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, officers say they noticed a nearby apartment with a man possibly connected to the incident inside.

“In an abundance of caution, not knowing his involvement, officers did surround the apartment,” Rochester Police Captain Adam Radens stated.

Officers made contact with the man, 37, and successfully removed him from the apartment.

He was found to have a lower-body injury, which officials say is possibly related to the car crash.

“At this time, we do believe the vehicle accident and shooting are related,” Radens stated, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 911.

Location

Jane Rodriguez
2d ago

His gun most likely was illegal and road rage was a part of the scenario .Hudson Ave . is a dangerous place to be around .

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

