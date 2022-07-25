Jae Crowder Pegged as Weakest Link in Suns' Starting Lineup

Bleacher Report believes Jae Crowder is Phoenix's weakest link in their starting lineup.

The Phoenix Suns have a fairly strong lineup.

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards of his generation, while Devin Booker rounds out the backcourt as one of the league's best scorers.

Center Deandre Ayton is an athletic specimen at center, and forward Mikal Bridges has cemented himself as one the NBA's best defenders.

Then, you have Jae Crowder.

Crowder has been with the Suns since 2020, and has helped the team push to new boundaries during his time as a three-and-D player.

Crowder (who just turned 32) comes with a $10.183 million salary next season, and many believe Cameron Johnson is a candidate to replace him next year as a starter, if not sooner.

In a recent Bleacher Report article, Grant Hughes pegged Crowder as Phoenix's weakest link in their starting five:

Jae Crowder Pegged as Phoenix Suns' Weakest Link

"Like the Sixers, the Phoenix Suns' top-to-bottom quality makes this a tough decision. It would have been so easy if Ayton had ended up elsewhere, ceding his spot to Bismack Biyombo or whichever other stopgap the Suns might have used as a replacement. But he's back in the fold and might even be motivated to raise his game out of anger toward the Suns for not paying him sooner... or to elevate his trade value for when he's eligible to be moved on Jan. 15," said Hughes.

"We'll continue to follow the Philly track and nominate an aging power forward. Crowder saw some slippage last year, as his true shooting percentage dipped to 54.1 percent, his lowest figure since 2018-19. At 32 and with Cam Johnson breathing down his neck, Crowder must either enjoy a resurgence in three-point accuracy or, more improbably, get back to near-lockdown status as a defender against both guards and forwards.

"Everyone loves a hard-nosed role player, and Crowder deserves recognition for bringing toughness and attitude every night. But it's not as if Phoenix is short on grit or experience with Paul and Booker around. Crowder has to bring production that matches his intangibles. If he can't, Johnson seems a good bet to usurp him in the starting lineup."

