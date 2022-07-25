ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Port Neches gets second Dollar General store

By Matt Hollinshead
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePort Neches residents now have a second Dollar General they can shop at, this time on the west end of town. The new location is already open at 1850 Port Neches Ave., according to a news release from Dollar General....

www.mysanantonio.com

