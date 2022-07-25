Waldrons arraigned on murder charges

MARCY, N.Y. — State Police responded to a stabbing call around 8 a.m. on Friday, July 22, arriving at an apartment located on River Road in the Town of Marcy. A 30-year-old male from Utica was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. The investigation determined the victim was in a physical altercation with another male when he was stabbed with a knife, according to troopers.

