Waldrons arraigned on murder charges

By BEN GRIECO bgrieco@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO COUNTY — Lisa and Anthony Waldron were arraigned and pleaded not...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 3

Romesentinel.com

Oneida Police Department announces recent arrests, July 19 to 23

The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Michael A. Merrill, 54, of Oneida, was charged on July 21 with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. • Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Utica, was picked up on July 21 on three separate...
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime
cnycentral.com

Troopers: Oneida County man stabbed multiple times during argument

MARCY, N.Y. — State Police responded to a stabbing call around 8 a.m. on Friday, July 22, arriving at an apartment located on River Road in the Town of Marcy. A 30-year-old male from Utica was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. The investigation determined the victim was in a physical altercation with another male when he was stabbed with a knife, according to troopers.
MARCY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Madison County sheriff reports recent arrests

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Timothy Capron, 52, of Eaton, was charged in Eaton on July 22 with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. • Thomas J. Mudge, 38, of Lenox, was charged in Lenox on July 19 with second-degree harassment. •...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Madison County Sheriff’s police blotter July 18-July 23

Deputies arrested Diane E. Clark, 39, of Durhamville, and charged her with the following: one count each of third, fourth, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and two counts each of third and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

GoFundMe page set up for victim of Camden’s fatal fire

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A GoFundMe page has now been set up for the 35-year-old victim of Camden’s fatal fire that took place on Monday, July 25th. Brittany Jones leaves behind her husband Aaron and a 12-year-old son. Authorities say that the fire does not appear to be...
CAMDEN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton PD releases name of pedestrian involved in accident

FULTON — The Fulton Police Department has announced name of the pedestrian who was injured in a car-pedestrian accident on Sunday night in the city of Fulton. The injured pedestrian, Ronald D. Worden III, 34, of Fulton, remained listed in critical but stable condition on Wednesday at a Syracuse area hospital, an FPD press release Wednesday stated.
FULTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica crash victim identified; investigation still ongoing, police say

UTICA — The bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a motor vehicle in Utica Sunday night has been identified as 33-year-old Edwin Ayuso, a city resident, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Ayuso, of Utica, was riding a dirt bike at about 10 p.m. Sunday...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man is accused of unlicensed operation in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say

OLD FORGE- A North Country man is accused of unlicensed operation in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Keith A. McGee, 32, of Antwerp, NY is officially charged with counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree (for at-least three scoffs on at-least three-separate dates and a previous conviction within preceding 18-months), according to the Town of Webb Police Department.
OLD FORGE, NY
Syracuse.com

One person dead in Oneida County house fire, police said

Camden, NY - One person is dead after a Monday night house fire at 17 Voorhees Ave. in the village of Camden, Oneida County sheriff’s deputies said. The call came in at 9:45 p.m. and by the time police and firefighters arrived the home was fully involved, the sheriff’s office said. Fire personnel later discovered a victim inside the home, believed to be an occupant.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

FPD continuing investigation after Sunday car crash

FULTON — The Fulton Police Department is continuing its investigation into a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. The FPD press release states that at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of West Broadway and West Second Street South for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Syracuse area hospital for treatment.
96.9 WOUR

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges Against A Rome Man

A traffic stop in Rome has led to drug charges against a Rome man. Members of the Rome Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle on teh 300 block of South Jay Street about 4:40 Monday afternoon. Police say the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Andrew Seifert, was...

