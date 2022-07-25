Waldrons arraigned on murder charges

Oswego, N.Y. — Lisa Waldron, jailed again this week along with her husband on murder charges in the death of her teen son, posted bond Tuesday and is out of county jail, deputies said. Jordan Brooks, a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, died on May 9, 2021 from sepsis...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Authorities say that Phillip Jackson is the person who fired a gun into a man's car who's currently dating his ex-girlfriend. Neighbors who live on Thurlow drive, a quiet residential neighborhood in Syracuse's Valley say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 5p.m. According to police, the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nicole Lacey was sentenced to 12 years in prison for running over her boyfriend with a car and killing him four years ago. Judge David Renzi handed down the sentences in Jefferson County Court Wednesday morning. A jury found her guilty in May of intentionally...
The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Michael A. Merrill, 54, of Oneida, was charged on July 21 with first-degree sex abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. • Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Utica, was picked up on July 21 on three separate...
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man accused of being a serial criminal was free until sentencing on an insurance fraud case when he’s accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Monday in Syracuse, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. Phillip Jackson, 40,...
MARCY, N.Y. — State Police responded to a stabbing call around 8 a.m. on Friday, July 22, arriving at an apartment located on River Road in the Town of Marcy. A 30-year-old male from Utica was found with multiple stab wounds, troopers said. The investigation determined the victim was in a physical altercation with another male when he was stabbed with a knife, according to troopers.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Timothy Capron, 52, of Eaton, was charged in Eaton on July 22 with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. • Thomas J. Mudge, 38, of Lenox, was charged in Lenox on July 19 with second-degree harassment. •...
Deputies arrested Diane E. Clark, 39, of Durhamville, and charged her with the following: one count each of third, fourth, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and two counts each of third and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.
(WSYR-TV) — According to a family member, a Central New Yorker, Christy Siau, and her sister-in-law Christina have been released from the hospital after they were injured from an attack at East Glacier Park in Montana earlier this month. Sources say the two women were discharged on July 26,...
Camden, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday released the name of a woman who died in a Monday night house fire in the village of Camden. The woman was Brittany Jones, 35, of Camden, deputies said. At about 9:45 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the...
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A GoFundMe page has now been set up for the 35-year-old victim of Camden’s fatal fire that took place on Monday, July 25th. Brittany Jones leaves behind her husband Aaron and a 12-year-old son. Authorities say that the fire does not appear to be...
FULTON — The Fulton Police Department has announced name of the pedestrian who was injured in a car-pedestrian accident on Sunday night in the city of Fulton. The injured pedestrian, Ronald D. Worden III, 34, of Fulton, remained listed in critical but stable condition on Wednesday at a Syracuse area hospital, an FPD press release Wednesday stated.
UTICA — The bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a motor vehicle in Utica Sunday night has been identified as 33-year-old Edwin Ayuso, a city resident, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Ayuso, of Utica, was riding a dirt bike at about 10 p.m. Sunday...
OLD FORGE- A North Country man is accused of unlicensed operation in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Keith A. McGee, 32, of Antwerp, NY is officially charged with counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree (for at-least three scoffs on at-least three-separate dates and a previous conviction within preceding 18-months), according to the Town of Webb Police Department.
Oneida, N.Y. — A 16-year-old teenager was reported missing in Oneida Wednesday, police said. Mary L. Sequin was last seen on Cedar Street at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Oneida City Police Department. She may have been dropped off at the Sharway Motel in Canastota later that afternoon, they said.
CAMDEN, N.Y. — Just before 10 PM on Monday, Megan Jones got a phone call from her mother. She was in the car just minutes later, racing to her brother's house in the Town of Camden. "The glow above where the house was, was immaculate," said Jones, "it was...
Camden, NY - One person is dead after a Monday night house fire at 17 Voorhees Ave. in the village of Camden, Oneida County sheriff’s deputies said. The call came in at 9:45 p.m. and by the time police and firefighters arrived the home was fully involved, the sheriff’s office said. Fire personnel later discovered a victim inside the home, believed to be an occupant.
FULTON — The Fulton Police Department is continuing its investigation into a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. The FPD press release states that at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of West Broadway and West Second Street South for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Syracuse area hospital for treatment.
A traffic stop in Rome has led to drug charges against a Rome man. Members of the Rome Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle on teh 300 block of South Jay Street about 4:40 Monday afternoon. Police say the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Andrew Seifert, was...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a woman during a fight among 15 to 20 people Sunday, police said. At 11:16 a.m. Sunday police arrived in the 500 block of Richmond Avenue and found a group of people fighting, some armed with weapons, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
