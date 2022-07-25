Demolition continues on the Quin-T Paper Company smoke stacks

A brick by brick demolition continues to slowly change the skyline of one Erie neighborhood.

The Quin-T Paper Company smokestack once stood more than 200 feet high.

As you can see, a crane is still being used with workers in a basket using hammers.

When it’s down to about 60 feet, heavier equipment is expected to finish the job.

The demolition of what’s left of the Quin-T plant on East 16th Street began in April.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority estimated the cost at about a million dollars.

