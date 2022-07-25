ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

Trump Bashes PGA Tour Ahead of Hosting LIV Golf Event

By Julia Elbaba
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump is fired up to have current PGA Tour players make the switch to LIV Golf after the longtime organization moved its 2022 Championship away from Trump National amid the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol....

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

City
Government
NBC Sports

9/11 families blast LIV Golf tourney at Trump NJ course

This story by Sarah Wallace originally appeared on NBC New York. Families of 9/11 victims are voicing their outrage over a Saudi Arabian-funded golf tournament being held at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, as they claim that players are getting blood money from a government that allegedly supported the terrorist attacks.
GOLF
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Donald Trump tees off at LIV Golf pro-am event

Former President Trump teed off at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Thursday morning for the LIV Golf pro-am event ahead of the Saudi-backed league’s third tournament this weekend. Trump took a few practice swings before being met with a round of applause as he teed off on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grieving begins anew for 9/11 families as LIV Golf event gets underway at Trump's Bedminster course

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — After nearly 21 years and what seems to be an endless river of pain, this is what the 9/11 story has come to. Three relatives of victims of America’s deadliest terror attack — a wife who lost her husband; a mother who lost her son; a son who lost his father — stood Tuesday on a patch of grass by the local public library in this community of rolling hills and horse pastures. Two miles away sat a golf course owned by former President Donald Trump.
960 The Ref

9/11 families slam Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament in New Jersey

NEW YORK — Terry Strada, the chair of the organization 9/11 Families United, which advocates for families of victims and survivors of the 2001 attacks, was shocked when she heard that the LIV Golf Tournament would be playing at the Bedminster Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey. “I couldn't...
GOLF
#Trump Organization#Truth Social#Trump National Golf Club#Saudi
The Associated Press

Biden calls deal with Manchin 'godsend' for US families

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared his support Thursday for the “historic” inflation-fighting agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, an expansive health care and climate change package that had eluded the White House and seemed all but lost. Biden said the bill will be a “godsend” for American families. “This bill would be the most significant legislation in history to tackle the climate crisis,” Biden said. He said it will also lower healthcare costs for millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Biden vowed the package will not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year. Instead the 15% corporate minimum tax will help fund the new costs, with extra going to deficit reduction.
INCOME TAX

